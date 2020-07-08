Laura Marie Barrier



Raleigh



Laura Marie Barrier passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 30, 2020 in her 89th year.



Laura will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt; an energetic teacher, and an enthusiastic traveler. She possessed a can-do attitude, and always made others feel special and important.



Laura Barrier was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lynn Pickens Barrier. Laura is the much loved mother of David Barrier (Susan) and Penny Davis (Michael); Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Coulter (Jacob), Andrew Barrier (Maggie), Bryce Davis, and Brenna Davis; Great grandmother of Rachel Coulter and Laura Barrier. Remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Laura's caregivers for their unending care and dedication; Thank you Sunrise at North Hills, and Heartland Hospice Services.



After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Laura's funeral at this time.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to: Victory Junction [4500 Adam's Way Randleman N.C. 27317]; Oakdale Baptist Church [200 Charles St. Spencer N.C. 28159]; New Hope Baptist Church [4301 Louisburg Rd. Raleigh N.C. 27604.]



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



