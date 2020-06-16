Margaret Jones Wall
April 30, 1930 - June 9, 2020
Clayton
Margaret Jones Wall, age 90, daughter of the late Clarence and Bernice Jones, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Transitions Hospice after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Clayton.
She is survived by her sons, Michael "Mike" K. Wall (Martha), Verlon Timothy "Tim" Wall (Donna Comer); sister, Jean Wheeler; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson, Elizabeth Watkins (Jason), Amanda Smith (Brian), Kristen Douglas (Chris), and Kevin Wall; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Verlon Wall; infant son, Anthony Wall; brothers, Jesse and Donald Jones; and sisters, Lib Vaughan and Dorothy Holder.
While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions may also be made to Mt. Moriah Church, 3000 E Garner Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the Wall family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 16, 2020.