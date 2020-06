Margaret Jones WallApril 30, 1930 - June 9, 2020ClaytonMargaret Jones Wall, age 90, daughter of the late Clarence and Bernice Jones, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Transitions Hospice after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Clayton.She is survived by her sons, Michael "Mike" K. Wall (Martha), Verlon Timothy "Tim" Wall (Donna Comer); sister, Jean Wheeler; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson, Elizabeth Watkins (Jason), Amanda Smith (Brian), Kristen Douglas (Chris), and Kevin Wall; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Verlon Wall; infant son, Anthony Wall; brothers, Jesse and Donald Jones; and sisters, Lib Vaughan and Dorothy Holder.While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions may also be made to Mt. Moriah Church, 3000 E Garner Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 or the charity of your choice . Online condolences may be made to the Wall family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com . Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.