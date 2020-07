Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Shawn Mattox



September 26, 1964 - July 16, 2020



Rutherfordton, NC



Mark Mattox, 55, of Rutherfordton, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He is survived by his former spouse, Michelle Goode Mattox; two daughters, Mayce and Molly Mattox; a brother, Phil Mattox; a sister, Suzanne Mattox; and many friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. James O. Mattox and Doris M. Mattox. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.



