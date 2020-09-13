Mary Yolanda Raymond
January 5, 1938 - September 10, 2020
Cary
Mary Yolanda Raymond, 82, of Cary, NC, died September 10, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary was the daughter of Yolanda (Camillaccio) and Enrico Pasquazi, previously deceased. She spent her first 10 years in Wappingers Falls, NY, then moved to Poughkeepsie, NY, where she lived for 57 years. She later moved to Cary, NC, to be closer to her children and their families in 2005.
Mary was a long-time member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, former PTA president at Mt. Carmel School, and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School. She worked at IBM for 3 years before starting a family and later worked as an election inspector for over 20 years and a was committee member for the City of Poughkeepsie. She was also a volunteer for the American Heart Association
for many years and a board member of Our Lady of Lourdes High School.
On September 8, 1956, she married Harold Raymond. In addition to her loving husband Harold, she is also survived by her two sons; David and his wife Dawn of Cary, NC and Douglas and his wife Concetta of Georgetown, TX, her five grandchildren; Danielle Lee (husband Daniel), Diana Hill (husband Christopher), Christopher Raymond, Jacqueline Raymond, Arianna Raymond (predeceased), and great-grandson Everette Lee. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Pasquazi of Bloomingburg, NY as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary was much loved by her family all of whom fondly referred to her as "Mimi". Mary loved to cook and bake, and her grandchildren will forever remember all the goodies they enjoyed. She will be remembered for her steadfast love and devotion to her family. She cared deeply for others and will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 am at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Rd, Apex, NC. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Sisters of Charity for the Blessed Virgin Mary.