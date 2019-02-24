Nancy Taylor Davis



Rocky Mount



Nancy Taylor Davis, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Beaufort County, NC on May 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Linwood Taylor and Hettie Daniels Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Russell Davis; brother, Earl Taylor; and nephew, Gary Taylor.



Nancy was a licensed cosmetologist and practiced for many years in Enfield. She enjoyed her weekly visits with special friends at The Style Shop. Nancy loved her yearly vacations to White Lake and spending time with her family. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 44 years where she graciously served in many functions. Nancy was a very active and faithful servant who loved her family, her church family, and her many friends.



Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Kimberly Davis Fisher of Nashville and Susan Davis New and husband, Craig, of Red Oak; and son, James "Jay" Davis, Jr. and special friend, Angie, of Clayton. She is also survived by grandchildren, Morgan New Belk and husband, Brent, Taylor Fisher, Lauren New, Logan Fisher and Chayton New; a brand new great-grandson, Bodee James Belk; sisters, Elaine Dunn of Enfield and Viola Roberson of Littleton; brothers, Donnie Taylor and wife, Jane, of Tarboro and Mike Taylor of Nashville; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved chihuahua "Pooh".



A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Alvin Davis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield. The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Will Bynum, Stacey Johnson and her special caregivers, Kiera Williams and Teresa Ward, Davita Kidney Center, Bostick Transport, and Health View Home Health for their dedicated care of Nancy.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1742 Ringwood Road, Enfield, NC 27823.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary