Patrick Allen (Pat) Cabe
June 7, 1944-August 13, 2019
Pittsboro
The sentient nexus of energy and matter that was Patrick Allen (Pat) Cabe rejoined the conserved matter and energy of the universe on August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of nearly fifty-two years, Suellen.
Pat was born June 7, 1944. He was the oldest of the five sons (Joseph Lewis, Robert Douglas, Coe Neil, and George Jeffrey) born to Joseph Lewis and Blonnie C. Cabe. The family was originally from the Toccoa, Georgia area, but moved to Akron, Ohio in the late 1940s.
Pat was educated in the Summit County and Akron Public Schools. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Psychology at the University of Akron, and completed a doctorate in Experimental Psychology at Cornell University. His entire career was oriented toward academia and research. His first job after college was as a research associate in the Human Factors Laboratory at Goodyear Aerospace, where he got his first taste of the thrill of research publication. He eventually accumulated a record of more than 70 published articles. He continued to engage in collaborative research with colleagues around the country, and to publish, on into his retirement. Across his career, he was associated with institutions ranging from community colleges to Ivy League universities.
Pat retired as Professor Emeritus from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2006. During his time at UNCP, he served as Psychology Department chair, president of the Faculty Senate, and in many other positions of responsibility on the faculty. His colleagues acknowledged his teaching skills with two campus teaching awards and recognized his research accomplishments with the Adolph Dial Research Award.
In their retirement, Pat and Suellen moved to Fearrington Village, a community they routinely claimed to be the best environment they had ever lived in. From there, they enjoyed traveling to more than two dozen countries on six continents, often on active hiking and kayaking trips. They were both deeply involved with the Fearrington Village Singers, and both served as officers of the group at various times. Early on, they served as co-treasurers of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library, during the fund raising drive to build the new Library in Pittsboro.
At his request, no formal funeral services are to be held. He has also requested that his body be donated to the Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University, for the purposes of medical education.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019