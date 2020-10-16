1/1
Paula Hagler
1944 - 2020
Paula Newton Hagler

November 19,1944 - October 11, 2020

Raleigh

Paula Newton Hagler, 75, of Raleigh went to be with her Lord on October 11, 2020. Paula was a devoted, single mother to her only child, Allison, and a loving wife for almost 27 years to Roger Hagler.

Paula graduated from Rose Hill High School and Hardbarger's Business School. She retired in 2000 as an Executive Assistant from Texasgulf (PCS Phosphates). Paula was a faithful member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church. She is admiringly remembered as a strong, determined, loving, Christian woman.

Paula was predeceased by husband, Roger M Hagler, and brother, John H Braddy. She is survived by daughter, Allison Crews (Jimmy); grandchildren: Jessica Gardner (Weston), Alanna, Hannah, Elissa, Josiah, and Jimmy Lyle (Michelle) Crews; great-grandchildren: Bryelle, Irina, Trayton, Alexandria, Jimmy Lance, and Ava.

A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. Memorials may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, NC or Saving Grace Animals for Adoption, Wake Forest, NC.

Arrangements by National Cremation Service of Raleigh

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
9192353337
