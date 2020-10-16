Paula Newton Hagler



November 19,1944 - October 11, 2020



Raleigh



Paula Newton Hagler, 75, of Raleigh went to be with her Lord on October 11, 2020. Paula was a devoted, single mother to her only child, Allison, and a loving wife for almost 27 years to Roger Hagler.



Paula graduated from Rose Hill High School and Hardbarger's Business School. She retired in 2000 as an Executive Assistant from Texasgulf (PCS Phosphates). Paula was a faithful member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church. She is admiringly remembered as a strong, determined, loving, Christian woman.



Paula was predeceased by husband, Roger M Hagler, and brother, John H Braddy. She is survived by daughter, Allison Crews (Jimmy); grandchildren: Jessica Gardner (Weston), Alanna, Hannah, Elissa, Josiah, and Jimmy Lyle (Michelle) Crews; great-grandchildren: Bryelle, Irina, Trayton, Alexandria, Jimmy Lance, and Ava.



A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. Memorials may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, NC or Saving Grace Animals for Adoption, Wake Forest, NC.



Arrangements by National Cremation Service of Raleigh



