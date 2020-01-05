|
Robert Alonzo Bashford
March 4, 1945 - December 31, 2019
Chapel Hill
Dr. Robert Alonzo Bashford was born on March 4, 1945 in Raleigh, NC and died on December 31, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ryan Alonzo and Margaret Dickens Bashford; his older sister, Linda Ryan Bashford Lowe; and his stepson, Charles William (Will) Steiner.
Robert graduated from NC State University in 1967 and earned his MD from the UNC School of Medicine in 1971. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at UNC in 1975, and he practiced for 12 years in Wilmington, NC. He then returned to UNC in 1987 to complete a second residency and fellowship in Psychiatry, which he practiced at UNC for the past 25 years. During this tenure, he received five Medical School-wide teaching awards and was asked to be the Medical School Commencement speaker an unprecedented seven times. From 2008 to 2017, he also served as the Associate Dean for Admissions at the Medical School. Most recently, he served as Associate Dean for the UNC School of Medicine Office of Rural Initiatives, leading the institution's efforts related to the education, training, and retention of primary care physicians to rural and underserved areas in North Carolina.
Robert is survived by his wife, Cynthia Quinn Bashford; his sons, Robert Ryan (Bear) Bashford (wife Paula) and David Hill Bashford (wife Jen); stepsons, Jonathan Alan Steiner and Sydney Taylor Rudisill, Taylor's children, Live Grace and Colt Sewell, and a host of loving cousins.
There will be a private burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh later this week. A memorial reception for all who knew Dr. Bashford will be held at The Carolina Club (George Watts Hill Alumni Center, 550 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill) on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UNC Medical Foundation (123 W. Franklin St. #510, Chapel Hill, NC, 27516), to advance the work of medical school admissions and rural initiatives.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020