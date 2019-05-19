Robert (Bob) Shears Hays



May 16, 1944 - May 13, 2019



Cary



Robert (Bob) Shears Hays, 74, of Cary, passed away on May 13, 2019, at the family residence.



He is preceded in death by his father, Bert Shears Hays, Sr.; Mother, Frances Wetherby; Brother, Bert Shears Hays, Jr.; Father-in-law, Arthur Knight; Mother-in-law, Georgia Knight; Grandnephew, Owen James Matherly; and his beloved Mini Pin, Tessa Hays.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, La Rose Knight Hays; Son, Timothy Shane Hays (Mary) of Bracey, VA; Daughter, Tiffany Marshea Hays (Charlie Moore), of Arrington, TN; and Grandson, Riggs Pegram Hays of Bracey, VA; Honorary grandsons, Trey Murray and Seth Oliver; Brother, Steven Hays (Annie) of Chapin, SC; Sisters, Sharon McGrath (Jim), of Yadkinville, NC; and Kathy Carver (King), of Daytona Beach, FL.; Sister-in-law, Lucy Margaret Eubanks (Garland), of Jefferson, SC. Nieces, Sara Matherly (Kevin), of Columbia, SC; Alison Valdepenas (Sean), of Chapin, SC; Angela Shapshak (Dag), of Birmingham, AL; and Pennie Oliver (Scott), of Jefferson, SC. Nephews, Kasey Carver (Erin), of Monroe, MI; Patrick McGrath of Yadkinville, NC; and Sean Hays (Erin), of Lexington, SC. Beloved doggies, Taza and Tammie Hays, of the home.



Bob was a graduate of Cary High School. He attended Barton College and graduated with an Associates Degree from Lafayette Business School. He served in the Air Force and worked for Black & Decker for 17 years. In 1987, he began working for R.W. Mitscher Company as an award-winning manufacturers' sales rep and later moved into an independent role until his retirement. In retirement, he shared his passion for animals with Taza, Tessa and Tammie. He was also an avid NC State fan and loved all things Wolfpack. His happy place was Holden Beach, where you'd either find him surf fishing or on the links. Bob touched so many lives with his humor, wit, charm, and smooth dance moves. His laughter would fill a room, and his presence brightened everyone's day. He never met a stranger.



A celebration of his life will take place at a date to be determined.



Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Avery County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1213, Newland, NC 28657, or to a . Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019