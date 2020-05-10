Ronald Preston Greene



February 19, 1948 - May 2, 2020



CHAPEL HILL



Ronald Preston Greene, 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 2, 2020. He was born in Moore County to the late Paul and Nellie Blue Greene. He grew up on a farm near Carthage with his twin brother, Donald, and younger brother, Robert, and spent Sundays at Eureka Presbyterian Church.



Ron graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1972 and after a brief period of service with the U.S. Air Force, he returned to Chapel Hill, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He had a 39-year career as a pharmacist at Duke University Hospital and the Durham VA Medical Center.



Ron enjoyed his retirement years with Phyllis, his beloved wife of 26 years. They were active members of Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian Church, where Ron sang in the choir and mowed the grass. They played golf and socialized with friends and neighbors in the Governors Club community. He enjoyed overnight visits from his Chapel Hill grandchildren and frequently traveled to spend time with his Nashville grandchildren. He was always happy to set up his folding chair at a grandchild's sporting event.



Ron's talents and interests were diverse. He played the banjo, baked perfectly flaky pie crusts and dense pound cakes, and loved to see the Rolling Stones in concert. He and his father and brothers could cook a pig to perfection, sitting up with it overnight to keep the fire just right. He kept up with current events and politics and believed in the responsibility of the privileged to care for those less fortunate. He was a regular volunteer builder with Chatham Habitat for Humanity.



Ron is survived by his wife, Phyllis Howard Greene; daughter, Sarah Greene, her husband, Ian Cundiff, and children, Kaylee, Vance, and Spencer; daughter, Martha Goodyear, her husband, Zach, and children, Caroline, Catherine, and Andrew; brothers, Donald (Penny) and Robert (Deb) Greene; nephew, Paul Greene and niece, Katie Greene (Mike O'Beirne); and close cousins, Linda Cabiness (John) and Kyrin Billinsky (Bill). He is also survived by special friends, Debbie and Steve Wistner and their sons, Stephen and Brian; Emily and Butch Smith; and Sandra Bartholomew Greene, mother to Sarah and Martha.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel in the Pines, 314 Great Ridge Parkway, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.



