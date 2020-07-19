1/
Sharon Lynn Allen
1959 - 2020
Sharon Lynn Allen

Nov. 30, 1959 - July 14, 2020

Raleigh

RALEIGH – Sharon Lynn Allen, 60, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020.

Sharon was born on November 30, 1959 in Raleigh, NC to the late Laland M. Allen and Edith W. Allen. She retired after many years of faithful service with Wake County Human Services.

There will be a graveside service Monday, July 20th at 2:00 pm at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

Friends are welcome to come by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home on Sunday, July 19th between the hours of 1-5:00 pm to pay their respects and sign the register book.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Marilyn and many faithful aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 6020 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610 or to a charity of your choice.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
JUL
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
