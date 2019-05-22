Resources More Obituaries for Shereen Faddah Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shereen Faddah

December 5, 1952-May 14, 2019



Raleigh



Shereen Hamdy Faddah, 66, of Raleigh passed away May 14 surrounded by love and her family at home.



She was born in Manhattan, New York City and raised in Parkway Village in Queens, New York City. Shereen attended the United Nations International School and graduated from Barnard College, Columbia University with a B.A. in Psychology.



Shereen is the daughter of Dr. Abdel Hameed Hamdy and Lucille Kirby. She spent several years with her family in Cairo, Egypt when her father was assigned to the UN office in Cairo.



Shereen was married to her loving husband of 46 years, Adel Faddah. Together they raised two wonderful daughters, Mona and Dina, who were her pride and joy. Shereen and her husband's career took them to live in Saudi Arabia and Egypt and, finally, in 1978 to Raleigh, NC. Together they shared a love of travel and spending time with their family and friends in the community locally and across the world.



Shereen worked at American Airlines for 30 years. She was primarily based in the reservations office in Cary, NC as an International Resolution Agent and Reservations Training Instructor. She had many honors during her time at AA, including but not limited to Best Employee and Top Revenue Achiever. Finally, she enjoyed the philanthropic part of her work, helping with literacy and health and nutrition in orphanages in the Caribbean. She has an aircraft with her name somewhere in the sky, be sure to look out for it.



Shereen loved to travel all over the world and was a patron of the arts. She especially loved Broadway musicals and shopping for shoes. Her love for art and culture was unstoppable. She also appreciated a good movie with popcorn.



Shereen was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, nana and friend. She is survived by her husband, Adel Faddah, of Raleigh, her children, Mona Faddah, of Alexandria, VA, Dina Faddah, of San Diego, CA, her grandchildren, Ameera and Noor Salama, and Aziz Gaulton, her sister, Neveen Hamdy of Arlington, VA, and her nieces, Jihan Noizet and Suzanne Kamel, of Arlington, VA.



She lived her life with joy and love—flashing her electric smile wherever she went. She will be missed dearly by all. Published in The News & Observer on May 22, 2019