Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hayes Barton United Methodist Church
2209 Fairview Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hayes Barton United Methodist Church
2209 Fairview Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Timothy Cogdill Obituary
Timothy Edward Cogdill

10/6/1967 - 05/10/1919

Raleigh

Timothy Edward Cogdill, 51, of Raleigh, NC, passed away after a battle with Esophageal Cancer on May 9,2019. He was born October 6, 1967 in Forsyth County to the late James Merritt Cogdill and Opha Margaret Hornsby Cogdill. Tim was a graduate of West Forsyth High School, received an Associate of Science degree from Lees McRae College, and a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communications from North Carolina State University. At NCSU, he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity, and has maintained strong relationships with his brothers throughout the years. He was in regional sales for over 30 years for various companies in North Carolina, where he drove sales with his winning personality. He played golf in High School, and this was a passion he enjoyed with his friends, fraternity brothers, and his son Merritt. He also enjoyed fishing in the coastal waters of North Carolina. He is survived by his son, Merritt Cogdill, Merritt's Mother Angela Cogdill, his sister, Melissa Cogdill Shofner, Brother in Law Kyle Shofner, Niece Sydney Shofner, Nephew Austin Shofner, Uncle Phillip Cogdill, Aunt Beth Cogdill, Cousin Kira VanOoteghem, Chris VanOoteghem, Ryan & Julia VanOoteghem, Aunt Betty Blaylock, Uncle Everett Blaylock, and Uncle Kenny Hornsby. Tim's Celebration of Life will be held on May 16th at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Rd. Raleigh, NC 27608, at 11:00am, and visitation to follow at the church from 12-2pm.
Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019
