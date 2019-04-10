Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
(252) 451-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Pineview Cemetery, Section 48
Resources
More Obituaries for William Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Reese


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Reese Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Reese

October 2, 1931 - April 9, 2019

Rocky Mount

William "Bill" Edward Reese, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on October 2, 1931, he was the son of the late Morgan Wilson Reese and Myrtie Swanson Reese. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Cooper Reese.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Nan Williams and husband, Jeff, of Rocky Mount, and Hope Reese of Rocky Mount; and son, Ted Reese of Cary. He is also survived by grandsons, David Williams and wife, Casey, of Apex, Will Reese of Cary, and Walt Reese of Cary; sister, Evelyn Reese of Rocky Mount; brothers, Tom Reese of Greenville, and Ben Reese of Naples, FL.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery, Section 48 with Dr. Jody C. Wright officiating.

The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash/UNC Health Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
Download Now