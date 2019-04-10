William "Bill" Edward Reese



October 2, 1931 - April 9, 2019



Rocky Mount



William "Bill" Edward Reese, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on October 2, 1931, he was the son of the late Morgan Wilson Reese and Myrtie Swanson Reese. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Cooper Reese.



Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Nan Williams and husband, Jeff, of Rocky Mount, and Hope Reese of Rocky Mount; and son, Ted Reese of Cary. He is also survived by grandsons, David Williams and wife, Casey, of Apex, Will Reese of Cary, and Walt Reese of Cary; sister, Evelyn Reese of Rocky Mount; brothers, Tom Reese of Greenville, and Ben Reese of Naples, FL.



The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery, Section 48 with Dr. Jody C. Wright officiating.



The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash/UNC Health Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.