William "Pudden" Alvis Woodlief



William "Pudden" Alvis Woodlief, 72, passed away April 9, 2019. He was born April 16, 1946 in Franklin County to the late Leamon Alvis Woodlief and Mary Pearce Woodlief Wilson. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his grandmother Florence Patterson and stepfather Donald Wilson.



He is survived by his wife Ella Dawson Woodlief; daughter Candice Prezioso (Jeff Ellis) of Nashville; stepdaughter Alicia Willis (Ron) of Libby, Montana; stepson William R. Alcorn; grandchildren Michael Prezioso, Madison Prezioso of Nashville, step grandchildren Derek, Corey, Matthew, Arianna and Zachary of Libby, Montana; nine step great grandchildren of Libby, Montana; brothers Joseph L. Woodlief (Debra) of Middlesex and Andrew L. Woodlief (Brenda) of Zebulon; sisters Barbara A. Barnes (Horace), Marie Strickland (Roger) and Evelyn Richards (Terry) of Zebulon; numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior at 1:00PM and other times at the home of Candice Prezioso at 1654 Spring Pond Rd Nashville, NC.



To our Pa-Pa, You have taken care of us since we were babies, you have watched us grow. We are the apple of your eye, we are going to miss you picking and playing with us. We will miss the slow car rides and riding on your knees. But most of all we will miss your love. We love you Pa-Pa. Love, Man and Doot.



Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019