Bruce Edward Gordon, 86, passed away March 12, 2020 at his home. Born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio his family relocated to Chico, CA when he was 15. Bruce went on to receive his Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from UC Berkeley where he met and married Thelma, his wife of 62 years.

Relocating to Santa Barbara in 1956, Bruce worked as an Engineer for Raytheon until his retirement, and built the house he resided in for the majority of his life.

Bruce was a member of the Ham Radio Club, and was also a private pilot and former member of the Civil Air Patrol. He flew many Search & Rescue missions during his years with the C.A.P. and developed technology to better be able to locate downed airplanes.

Bruce is survived by his daughter Nancy Dean & husband Michael; also granddaughter Diana Lee Trejo & husband Justin. Bruce was predeceased by his wife Thelma and son Donald.

The family wishes to express deepest thanks and appreciation to the dedicated caregivers and staff at Senior Helpers for their loving support.

Services will be private.