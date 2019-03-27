Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Charles Hummel.

Dr. James Charles Hummel, 70, passed away on March 22, 2019, after a long 15 year battle with Leukemia. Jim, as he was known to his many friends, was born on October 13, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the youngest of two children of Charles James Hummel and Lorraine (Morbach) Hummel, sister Cheryl Lynn (deceased in 1986). Jim spent his childhood years in Downers Grove, IL, and later attended Cornell College in Mt Vernon, Iowa and Loyola-Stritch Medical School in Maywood, Illinois.

Jim began his medical career in the US Army, as Captain, at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, after completing his residency in anesthesiology. He was promoted to the rank of Major, and served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for the Anesthesiology Department for an additional two years.

In 1979, Jim joined the Anesthesia Medical Group of Santa Barbara, providing anesthesia medical care to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remained until his retirement in 2003 due to his illness.

Jim was a vacationist at heart, and anyone who traveled with him, or the Hummels, knew he was in his element. His parents, Charles and Lorraine, were avid travelers, and instilled the same sense of wonder in their own children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry Lynne Penn Hummel, their beautiful daughter, Jill Ashley Hummel Park, son-in-law Kristopher Matthew Park and two grandchildren Kaelyn Renaye (8 yrs), Treston James (6 yrs), sister-in-law Janice, niece Amy (Rob), nephews Joseph and Jimm (Karyn).

The funeral service for Jim will be held on Saturday, March 30, 10:00 am at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown Chapel