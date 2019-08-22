Jeffrey Allen Beckham born to Jeff and Pearl Beckham April 3, 1951. He resided in Burlingame, California until his passing at age 68 July 29, 2019.

Raised in Santa Barbara he graduated from SBHS in 1969; enlisted in the US Navy in 1971 during the Viet Nam War served as a lathe operator aboard the USS Jason.

Upon discharge in 1975 Jeff relocated to the Bay Area and worked as a machinist, and served as Commander of the VFW District 12 during 2003-2004.

Jeff is survived by his daughter Jessica Beckham and her mother; his 100 year old mother, Pearl; Sisters Bettye Fue (Harold), Pamela Barker (David), Brothers John T. Beckham III (Sylvia), Jerold Beckham. Nephews Jefferson Beckham II, Aubrey Howe III; Nieces Melinda Howe, Cheryl Howe and Rebecca LaVelle; devoted friend Nancy Scala.

Military Honors services planned at Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA. Monday, August 26, 2:00 PM

Suggested donations in Jeff's honor to , Memphis, TN. First Baptist Church 2801 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo, CA 94