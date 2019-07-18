Br. Eric Pilarcik, O.F.M. passed away unexpectedly on the 2nd of July at Mission Santa Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Florence Pilarcik and survived by his loving sisters Beth (Ko) Kurokawa, Amy (Michael) Marcum, and Jill (Matt) McDevitt and his loving nieces and nephews: Sophia, Grace, Jack, Nick, Gabe, Theo and Nate. Br. Eric graduated from the University of Notre Dame and obtained an MBA from Oakland University in Michigan and a Masters of Divinity from the Franciscan School of Theology in Berkeley. Before entering the St. Barbara Province, Br. Eric was a location scout for movies. He enjoyed keeping in contact with his many friends and relatives. He enjoyed reading, the arts, movies, cooking, and enjoyed life to the fullest. He had a very contagious and endearing smile and laugh. His close friend of over 30 years, Fr. Kevin Sandberg, C.S.C., will be the homilist at the Funeral Mass at the Old Mission Serra Chapel on Saturday, July 20th at 10:30 with a reception to follow. There will also be a vigil on Friday evening July 19th also in the Serra Chapel at the Old Mission starting at 7:00 p.m. The family request donations may be made in memory of Br. Eric and sent to the Franciscan Friars 1500 34th Avenue Oakland, CA 94601 or on their website www.sbfranciscans.org