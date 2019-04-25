Father Kenan Bernard Osborne, O.F.M. passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara on April 19th, 2019, Good Friday. Born on May 29, 1930 to Frederick Earl and Ida Lerg, he was raised in Santa Barbara, attending school at Notre Dame School and St. Anthony's Seminary. He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Frederick Earl, Jr., Lawrence Gerard and Rosalie Bernard Francis. He is survived by his sister- in-law Francis Lynette Osborne and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Kenan was invested in the Franciscan Order in 1947 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1955 at Old Mission Santa Barbara. His entire ministry was devoted to higher theological education and writing. After earning his doctorate degree in 1967 from Ludwig-Maximmillans Universitat, Munich, Germany, he served the Franciscan School of Theology at the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, CA for over forty years. He was a most popular professor, dean and president. He was also an intellectual leader in the world-wide Franciscan Order. He is the author, or co-author of more than twenty books and countless scholarly articles. Throughout his career he was a highly sought-after speaker and lecturer on current theological and pastoral issues in the Vatical II renewal tradition. Ever a life-long learner, in his later years he engaged in Asian theological studies and perspectives with great enthusiasm. He was a frequent visiting professor to China and other Asian nations over the past twenty years. Fr. Kenan's vision of a global and enculturated Catholic Church experience continues through the generations of students he has inspired.

The Franciscan friars, family and friends extend our deep appreciation to all those who extended kindness and compassion in the care of Fr. Kenan in his final months: the staffs of Mission Terrace Care Center, Samarkand Care Center, One Heart Care Services and Hospice/Visiting Nurses.

A vigil prayer service will be held on Friday, April 26th 7:30 p.m., at the Serra Chapel of the Old Mission. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. in the Mission Church. Fr. Kenan will be interred with his friar brothers in the Mission mausoleum. Donations in memory of Fr. Kenan may be made to the Kenan Osborne Endowed Chair of Franciscan Theology at the Franciscan School of Theology, Old Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA, 92057.