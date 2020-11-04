Donald Gordon Morrow
Lifelong Danbury resident Donald Gordon Morrow, best known as a television game show host, announcer and voiceover actor passed away peacefully in his sleep with members of his family at his side on October 27, 2020 just shy of his 94th birthday. Don will be greatly missed by many and he is survived by his loving wife, Ursula, of over 50 years (Ulla) and his cherished children Donna (Jim) in Montana, Lisa Kate (Ken) in Montana, Holly (Jim) in Massachusetts, Jessica in California, Mark (Dunja) in Danbury and Scott (Kathy) in Texas, along with eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews.
Don was born in Stamford Hospital on January 29, 1927, son of Rosebud (Johnston) Morrow and James Alexander Morrow, predeceased by his brother James Morrow also a longtime resident of Danbury. In 1944, he graduated from Danbury High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy at age seventeen. He went to serve overseas in Morocco from 1944-1946 where he was awarded the American, European, and Victory Medals. He attended Danbury State Teachers College, then Syracuse University, before finishing at Southern Methodist University of Dallas, Texas in 1950 with a BBA in Business Administration
Don began broadcasting on the radio in 1951. He was best known for his life long career in the television industry which included announcing the news with Walter Cronkite, emceeing the game shows Camouflage and Let Play Post Office in the late 50s and 60s, and announcing for Alan Luddens game shows Password and GE College Bowl. As the years passed he became a world class voiceover talent highly sought after as he became the Shell Answer Man in the 70s and 80s and often recognized for his voice in trailers for the hit movies Titanic and Saving Private Ryan among many others. During this time he also added three more accomplishments of which he was most proud...he became a pilot at age 69, self published 2 books with his dear friend and co-author, Kevin Moore, Forsaken Heroes of the Pacific War: One Mans True Story and his autobiography "How About a Martini?"
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would prefer a donation be made to one of Don's favorite charities:GarySiniseFoundation.orgTunnel2Towers.orgDanburyHospital.org/support
to the Palliative Care Program for the generous care provided by the staff in his last hours.
The family would welcome you to share memories, stories, and photos through GatheringUs at Gatheringus.com/memorial/donald-gordon-morrow/5635
Due to COVID considerations, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.