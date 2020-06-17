Elizabeth de Lambert

Elizabeth "Libba" de Lambert (nee Lee) died peacefully on June 14, 2020 in Morristown, NJ at the age of 86. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don, her daughter Lisa de Lambert and husband Brian Arrington, her daughter Lynn Taylor and husband Michael, and grandsons Duncan and Nicolas, as well as her brother Richard Lee, and her sister Virginia Owens.

Elizabeth was born on January 21, 1934 in Columbus, MS to Alvis and Lucy (nee Thompson) Lee. She grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, graduating from Sidney Lanier High School, and then Auburn University in 1956 from the School of Science and Literature. While teaching on the island of Bermuda, she met Don deLambert, who was stationed there with The United States Air Force. After marrying in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, they eventually settled down to raise their two daughters in Brookfield, Connecticut. Elizabeth worked as a guidance counselor at New Fairfield High School while pursuing a Master's degree in counseling, and Don was the FAA Pilot Examiner and Chief Pilot at Connecticut Air Service in Danbury, and flew commercially for Seaboard World, Flying Tigers and Federal Express, among others.

Libba loved the outdoors, and she and her husband were active skiers, scuba divers, kayakers, and loved to take bicycle tours. The Panama City beaches and the mountains of Vermont were favorite destinations for family trips, and she loved to search for special antiques and shop with her sister and daughters. She was passionate about gardening and preserving the open, natural spaces in Brookfield and the surrounding towns working with BOSLI, and she and Don loved to entertain friends and family regularly at their home. She was an active member of the Brookfield Historical Society, and a dedicated member of the Brookfield Congregational Church, always volunteering at the annual barn and antique sale.

A memorial will be scheduled at the church sometime in the Fall, and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brookfield Open Space Legacy, Inc. (BOSLI), P.O. Box 5316, Brookfield, CT 06804. Condolences can be sent to her husband and daughters at 228 Heath Village, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store