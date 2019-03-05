Howard Blayney

Howard Blayney (77), born in Conneaut, Ohio to Howard and Minnie, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 2, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Elaine Blayney and his three children Cynthia Henry, Michelle Brissette and Stephen Blayney. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Peaspanen, brother-in-law Thomas as well as sons-in-law Michael and Gerald, seven grandchildren, Corryn and husband Tony, Alyse, Gregory, Walter, Bennett, and Natalie, and was so proud to become a great-grandfather to his soon-to-be born great-grandson, as well as caring brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

This Thursday, March 7th, a visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 95 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT. A celebration of Howard's life will follow at 11 a.m.

Howard graduated from Kent State University and worked at Union Carbide for 35 years as comptroller for the Carbon Products Division.

Howard was an active member of the Danbury Lion's Club as he passionately enjoyed serving the 'Low Vision' program. As a member of the Twister's golf club, he was an avid golfer and achieved a hole-in-one.

He enjoyed gardening with a special love for growing roses and was a fan of both the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He enjoyed being a tenor and was a member of CCS, Danbury Music Center and the Bethel Senior Center Chorus Group. Howard was a vital, active member of St. Thomas Church since 1973 serving as Senior Warden and Treasurer. He never missed the opportunity to sing one of his infamous Happy Birthday solos to a family member, friend or unsuspecting person celebrating their birthday at a restaurant with his infectious smile.

In lieu of flowers, the Blayney family has requested contributions to be given to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 95 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT. Published in News Times on Mar. 5, 2019