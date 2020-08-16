1/
James Keough
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Keough "Jay"
Jan 23, 1937 - Aug 12, 2020 James A. Keough (Jay) of Boynton Beach Florida, a longtime resident of Bethel, CT, passed away at his home on August 12, 2020. Jay was very proud of his family and is survived by his wife of 60 years Beverly, daughter Linda Anderson and husband Mark, son David Keough, son Larry Keough and partner Karen Underwood, and sister-in-law Betty Wiedemann and partner Ron Smith. He is also survived by grandchildren Grant Anderson, Brett Anderson, Emma Kozlowski and husband Michael, Chris Keough, and Brenna Kelliher and husband Jared. Jay also had 2 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way. He was predeceased by grandson Scott Anderson, brother Raymond Keough, and sister Judith Metzler. Jay loved his family and was most happy spending time with them and his many friends. He was a veteran of the Navy and was proud to serve the country he loved. He was also active in the community, serving on the Bethel Exchange Club, The Danbury Elks Club, and was an original member of the Bethel High Sports Booster Club. He loved sports, especially his beloved Red Sox. Jay will be laid to rest in the South Florida VA National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay's name to The Scotty Fund at P.O. Box 1080, Bethel, CT 06801 or online at www.Scottyfund.org/donate. The Scotty Fund is a charity close to Jay's heart, created in memory of his grandson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved