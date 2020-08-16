James A. Keough "Jay"
Jan 23, 1937 - Aug 12, 2020 James A. Keough (Jay) of Boynton Beach Florida, a longtime resident of Bethel, CT, passed away at his home on August 12, 2020. Jay was very proud of his family and is survived by his wife of 60 years Beverly, daughter Linda Anderson and husband Mark, son David Keough, son Larry Keough and partner Karen Underwood, and sister-in-law Betty Wiedemann and partner Ron Smith. He is also survived by grandchildren Grant Anderson, Brett Anderson, Emma Kozlowski and husband Michael, Chris Keough, and Brenna Kelliher and husband Jared. Jay also had 2 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way. He was predeceased by grandson Scott Anderson, brother Raymond Keough, and sister Judith Metzler. Jay loved his family and was most happy spending time with them and his many friends. He was a veteran of the Navy and was proud to serve the country he loved. He was also active in the community, serving on the Bethel Exchange Club, The Danbury Elks Club, and was an original member of the Bethel High Sports Booster Club. He loved sports, especially his beloved Red Sox. Jay will be laid to rest in the South Florida VA National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay's name to The Scotty Fund at P.O. Box 1080, Bethel, CT 06801 or online at www.Scottyfund.org/donate
. The Scotty Fund is a charity close to Jay's heart, created in memory of his grandson.