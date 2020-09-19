James W. New
JAMES WILLIAM NEW, 11/15/1998 – 09/11/2020 (21).
We have lost our "Sweet Boy" James. He had a very sensitive heart and soul. We will all miss his contagious smile and the sparkle in his eyes.
James found such peace on the water, with a fishing pole in his hands. Fishing was his favorite pastime. We'll miss his buffalo wings, which he loved to cook and share with us. James was a loving and caring son, brother and friend. He was quick to put a smile on our faces with his wit and storytelling. We were all so lucky to have his strength and compassion surrounding us. Like many young men, James dreamed about his future, and how his hard work would pay off some day. James graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School in 2017 from the electrical program.
In our sadness, we know that we have gained a Guardian Angel who will watch over all of us forever. God Bless you James.
James is survived by his parents, Jackie of Bethel, CT and William of Bedford, NY; brothers: Joseph and William both of Brookfield, CT; his fiancé: Mikayla Lindquist of New Fairfield, CT; aunts & uncles: John & Sarah Harnett of Lynnfield, MA, Mary & Irwin Stockel of White Plains, NY, James & Luann New of North White Plains, NY, Gerald & Tricia New of Brewster, NY, Veronica & Neil Rehders of Sherman, CT and Eileen (deceased) and John Verachi of North Salem, NY; and many cousins, extended family and close friends who loved him.
Donations in James honor can be made to Teen Challenge Connecticut, https://tcconnecticut.org/#landing
Services and burial were private. The Bethel Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com