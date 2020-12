In Loving Memory of Joseph Clarence Wohlschlaeger 9/22/1994 ~ 12/3/2005 On Your 15thAnniversaryin Heaven A butterfly lightsbetween us like a sunbeam, and for a brief moment its glory and beauty belong to our world... But then it flies on again and though we wish it could have stayed, we feel so lucky to have seen it. To our Special Angel, Joey, The heart remembers best what it loved most. Always forever in our hearts, Mom, Dad and Veronica







