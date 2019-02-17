Marie R. Cesca

Marie (Melillo) Cesca, 97, of Danbury, wife of the late Eugene Cesca, died on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Mrs. Cesca was born in Danbury, January 18, 1922, the daughter of Vincent and Rose (Bonadio) Melillo. She attended local schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1940.

A lifelong Danbury resident, Mrs. Cesca was employed in the family business, the former Melillo Flower Shop, Hospital Ave., Danbury.

She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church of Danbury.

Mrs. Cesca is survived by four sons, Gene Cesca and his wife Carol of Naugatuck, Ken Cesca and his wife Sue of Somerville, SC, Paul Cesca and his wife Mary Ellen of Danbury and Gary Cesca and his wife Sarah of West Hartford; a daughter, Judith Cesca of Newtown; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury.

Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Avenue, Danbury on Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Contributions in Mrs. Cesca's memory may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 45 Great Plain Rd., Danbury, CT 06811 or to St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury 06810. Published in News Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019