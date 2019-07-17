Morton Marvin Siegel

Morton Marvin Siegel was born February 19, 1927, in Far Rockaway, NY. He passed June 28, 2019, in Redwood City, CA

Mort had many fond memories of growing up in New York City, where he met and married the love of his life, Millie.

A proud United States Marine, he wore his flag and service pins on his sports jacket that he wore for any outing, even a trip to the local supermarket.

A graduate of Columbia University in New York, most of Mort's career was in TV and Radio Broadcasting, including WINE in Brookfield, and he was the theater reviewer for the Danbury News Times for almost 20 years.

Mort and Millie lived in Danbury for more than 50 years, and they loved running into friends at the many cultural events that filled their calendar.

Mort is survived by his son, Joseph, and daughter, Ellyn.

At his request, no services will be held.

Donations in memory of Mort and Millie (who passed on May 30, 2018) can be made to the Richter Association for the Arts or the scholarship fund at the Danbury Music Centre. Published in News Times on July 18, 2019