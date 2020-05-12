Betty Lang
1951 - 2020
Betty Lang

Born: December 17, 1951; Princeton

Died: May 10, 2020; Peoria

SPRING VALLEY – Betty Sue Lang, 68, of Spring Valley, died at 2:52 PM, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after a battle with cancer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Graveside burial rites will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 14, at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, with Pastor Betty Delgado officiating.

Betty was born on December 17, 1951 in Princeton, IL to Arthur and Jessie (Lawler) Montgomery. She married Thomas Stephen Lang at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton. Betty had worked as a self-employed truck driver for All State Express.

Betty is survived by her husband, Thomas, of Spring Valley; her children, Cindy Guynn of Amboy, James Lusietto of Ladd, Johnnie A. (Lisa) Sieg of Mark, Randy (Debbie) Sieg of Ladd, Thomas Lang Jr. of South Carolina, Angel (Chris) Edwards of South Carolina, Ray Lang of California, Darrell J. Kessler of Spring Valley, and Autumn (Jermaine) Bray of Spring Valley; 16 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; her son, Jason Sieg; a grandchild, Baby Hampton; and all of her siblings.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

A guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
Published in News Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery
MAY
13
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
