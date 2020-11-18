Boyd F. McClainBorn: June 29, 1941Died: November 13, 2020Boyd F. McClain, born June 29th 1941, to Alice and Fred McClain, passed peacefully on November 13th, 2020, in his home, surrounded with love and Faith in the Lord.Boyd graduated from Saint Bede Academy in 1959. He played football and baseball for the Bruins. Boyd then attended IVCC briefly and served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. He then met his love, his match, his strong-willed wife, Candace Jean Sharkey, and they married on December 26th 1970. They went on to have two daughters. Rhonda (Alan) Aimone, of Utica, Illinois, was his firstborn. As an only child for 3 1/2 years, they shared an unbreakable bond, and they were often found hand in hand both wearing their matching blue "chucks" shoes. Then came the second daughter, the firecracker, Mandy (Don) Papini of San Antonio, Texas. Mandy, the free-loving, wild-child, is responsible for most of Boyd's gray hair. Boyd had five grandchildren. Mac (St. Mary's University) came first. As Boyd proudly wore the "badge" Papa, they shared a love for baseball and all things sports related. He loved watching Mac play ball. Madison (University of Iowa), his only sweet granddaughter and a beautiful dancer, has many qualities of her great-grandmother Alice, Boyd's mother. Brett is the feisty, fun-loving third grandchild in the crew. Boyd loved watching Brett play football for L-P, even though it was his rival team. The two of them also enjoyed fishing together. Anthony (San Antonio, Texas), with his loving heart, and Brandon, determined and serving our great country in the US Army, completed his tribe, and his heart was full. Boyd beamed with pride at all of their accomplishments. He loved them dearly and took every opportunity to appreciate the time he had with his beloved grandchildren. Boyd is also survived by one sister Celeste (Luke) Reckamp, of Ocala, Florida and several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Fred McClain; father-in-law, Ron Sharkey; brother-in-law, Luke Reckamp; and niece, Julie Reckamp Caudill.Boyd was an avid churchgoer, and his Catholic faith defined much of his life. He was a member of Saint Mary's Parish and always made an effort to be at a mass regardless of where he was on any given Sunday. He worked as a driver/salesman for St. Louis Beverage for over 40 years. He then retired from Mautino/Euclid Beverage in December 2014. Boyd was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #722.Boyd was a simple, honest and hardworking man. He coached youth football. He loved the taste of Budweiser, the company of his wife and family and his Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He spent his free time fishing and golfing with his friends. He looked forward to his annual fishing trip with the guys. Boyd and Candy loved to travel. Well, Candy did, and Boyd followed along. They traveled to Ireland, Alaska, Hawaii and also cruised up and down the East and West Coasts. They traveled to see their beloved Bears play football in Arizona and Florida. He loved his trips to Texas and spending with family.Boyd was almost always spotted wearing a Notre Dame hat or shirt, jean shorts and New Balance shoes. He would point out that all the boys that played football for Notre Dame were good Irish Catholic boys, and he would also let you know Levi's 505 were the only jean shorts to wear. Boyd loved animals. He was often caught feeding strays outside the warehouse. Boyd was a man of few words, but when he had something to say, it was usually witty and had you laughing out loud. He was dearly loved by everyone. He was kind and genuine. Boyd was a man of particulars. He always had his Nokia flip phone fully charged, always had Listerine mint tabs in his jacket pocket and always had time to talk about the Chicago Cubs and Bears and how they weren't going to do anything worth watching that year. He resided at 1112 Grant St, Peru, Illinois, his entire life.Boyd was kind to all. May Boyd rest in the peace and serenity that he spread every day to everyone around him and find his eternal happiness with the ultimate creator, God.A memorial will be held in the spring to honor his life. Please celebrate him by choosing kindness. Memorials may be directed to the family.