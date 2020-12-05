Debra D. Manahan
Born: November 28, 1958
Died: November 29, 2020
TONICA – Debra D. (La-Fon) Manahan, 62, of Tonica passed away November 29, 2020 with her husband and beloved Yorkie, Blackjack, by her side.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Debra was born in Des Moines, IA on November 28, 1958. She married Lyle "Butch" Manahan on March 4, 2019.
Debra lived life to the fullest and was always there to help anyone in need. Debra will be forever missed.
Debra is survived by her husband Butch of Tonica; four Yorkies Blackjack, Muffin, Spice, and Twinkie; longtime friend Richard of Naperville; her mother; two sons; and several grandchildren. Also, surviving is Butch's family: four children; five grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.
