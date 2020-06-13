John S. Boe



Died: June 10, 2020; Marseilles



OTTAWA – John S. Boe, 87, of Ottawa, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles. A private service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa, with Rev. Randy Mortenson, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, with military rites by American Legion Post 33 Veterans' Group Honor Guard. Private visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa is handling arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store