Mabel Jason
Born: May 9, 1929; Peoria
Died: May 11, 2020; Henry
HENRY – Mabel Jason, 91, of Henry, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at County Comfort Retirement Home, Henry.
Private family services will be held at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, Pastor Tom Schrock will officiate. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mabel Jason Memorial Fund to be divided between her church and her caregivers.
Mabel was born May 9, 1929 in Peoria, IL to Elmer and Mabel (Norman) De Voss, Sr. She married Elwood Jason on September 6, 1969 in Henry, IL. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2002.
Surviving are her children, Carolyn Stillwell of Henry, Larry Bumgardner of Ft. Worth, TX, Leroy Bumgardner, Sharon Dysart, Janet Bill, Roger Bumgardner, and Nancy Kennedy, all of Henry, Diane (Jim) Ziel of Ladd, and Shirley Bumgardner of Henry. Mabel had 24 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents; one daughter, Betty Jean Perona; one grandson and one granddaughter; four brothers, Franklin, Elmer Jr., Stanley and Dennie De Voss; and two sisters, Thelma Pinkston and Bettie Holocker, preceded her in death.
She was a member of New Life Community Church, Henry.
Mabel was a homemaker to her family.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
Born: May 9, 1929; Peoria
Died: May 11, 2020; Henry
HENRY – Mabel Jason, 91, of Henry, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at County Comfort Retirement Home, Henry.
Private family services will be held at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, Pastor Tom Schrock will officiate. Burial will follow at Henry Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mabel Jason Memorial Fund to be divided between her church and her caregivers.
Mabel was born May 9, 1929 in Peoria, IL to Elmer and Mabel (Norman) De Voss, Sr. She married Elwood Jason on September 6, 1969 in Henry, IL. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2002.
Surviving are her children, Carolyn Stillwell of Henry, Larry Bumgardner of Ft. Worth, TX, Leroy Bumgardner, Sharon Dysart, Janet Bill, Roger Bumgardner, and Nancy Kennedy, all of Henry, Diane (Jim) Ziel of Ladd, and Shirley Bumgardner of Henry. Mabel had 24 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents; one daughter, Betty Jean Perona; one grandson and one granddaughter; four brothers, Franklin, Elmer Jr., Stanley and Dennie De Voss; and two sisters, Thelma Pinkston and Bettie Holocker, preceded her in death.
She was a member of New Life Community Church, Henry.
Mabel was a homemaker to her family.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 14, 2020.