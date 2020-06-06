Mark A. elston



Born: August 4, 1953; Mendota



Died: June 3, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Mark A. Elston, 66, of Mendota, passed away peacefully June 3, 2020 at his home.



Private family only services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with Rev. Susan Presley officiating.



Mark was born August 4, 1953 in Mendota to Gerald and Dorothy (Spanier) Elston. He married Christine Ryan on May 28, 1977 in Tonica.



He is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Joseph) Mirus of Chicago; two sons, Aaron Elston of Mendota and Jeremy (Bethany) Elston of Chicago; daughter-in-law, Heather, of Mendota; his mother, Dorothy Elston of Mendota; two brothers, John (Christine) Elston and Neil (Sylvia) Elston, both of Mendota; two sisters, Mary (Alan) Russell and Anne (Phillip) Caylor, sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Randy) Tucker, all of Mendota; eight grandchildren, Lainie, Mallary, Emma, Gavin, Ezekiel, and Rose Elston and Jonathan and Leah Mirus; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine, in 2008; his father, Gerald and brother, Paul, both in 1998; a sister, Ruth, in 2017; and a sister-in-law, Sarah Elston, in 2005.



Mark graduated from Mendota High School in 1971, and from Illinois State University with a philosophy degree (we think?). Before retiring, he was employed by the Mendota Reporter as General Manager, worked at the News Tribune, National Bank of Mendota, and LaSalle Electronics. He was on the Board of Trustees as Treasurer at the Graves-Hume Public Library, a member of the Mendota Investment Club, past City Treasurer of Mendota, past member of the Optimist Club and Elks Club, past Boy Scout leader. He wholeheartedly supported the Mendota school music programs, often participating in the pit band for concerts. He was a voracious book reader, having his own extensive "library" at home, a lover of the outdoors, music, and especially traveling with his wife and family. He was a kind and thoughtful man, and an exceptional conversationalist, full of wisdom and wit.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and Mendota Area Senior Services (MASS).





