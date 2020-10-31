1/1
Roger C. "Biff" Perdew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger C. 'Biff' Perdew

Born: March 29, 1952; Spring Valley

Died: October 25, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Roger C. "Biff" Perdew, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home in Princeton, IL, surrounded by loved ones.

Roger was born on March 29, 1952 in Spring Valley, IL, to the late Edgar and Virginia (Law) Perdew. Roger graduated from Putnam County High School in 1970. He spent most of his life working as a mechanic at the steel mill in Hennepin, IL, until it was closed down. He also worked at Greenfield Retirement Home in Princeton until August of 2019.

He was one of the founding members of the "I Know I Ain't Right" club. He belonged to the Steel Mill Workers Local Union #7367 and attended New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Princeton.

He liked researching his family ancestry and sharing his findings as he spent time with family and friends. Roger enjoyed archery, woodworking, astronomy, reading, collecting a wide variety of diverse treasures, and watching all things Star Trek ... "Live Long and Prosper."

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Connie Espel of Princeton, IL; his five children, Roger (Edi) Perdew of Henry, IL, Ron Perdew of East Moline, IL, Rob (Kim) Perdew of Edelstein, IL, David Perdew of Marsailles, IL, and Kara (Aaron Lippold) Perdew of Princeton, IL; two stepchildren, Bob Espel of Princeton, IL and Brian Espel of Chicago, IL; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Cliff Perdew of Sand Springs, OK; and one sister, Sharon Perdew of Henry, IL.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Virginia Perdew, and one daughter, Roseanne Nicole Perdew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Illinois Cancer Center, New Hope Church of the Nazarene, or Charles Perdew Museum.

Facemask will be required.

Per the family's wishes, this service will be livestreamed in a private group on Facebook. Please see the following link to join the group prior to services. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Norbergmemorialhomememorialservicegroup/

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.

Services for Roger will follow the visitation at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Laura Root-Tanner.

Roger was an advocate of casual dress. Please feel free to wear denim.

Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norberg Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
So sorry lost a amazing man RIP my dear friend, Linda Foleh
Linda Foley
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved