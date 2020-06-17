KEYSER - Scott Davis, 63, of Keyser, WV, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on October 2, 1956 in Washington, DC, he was a son of the late Thomas E. Davis of Selbyville, DE and the late Patricia "Patsy" (Shuck) Leatherman of Romney, WV.
Scott was a member of the 1976 class at Keyser High School and was retired from the International Union of Elevator Constructors, Local 10, Washington, DC. He was a member of American Legion Post # 108 in Cheverly, MD and Lodge # 662, Loyal Order of Moose in Keyser where he enjoyed spending time and laughing with his friends. His favorite pastimes were watching the NFL (as a diehard Redskins fan), being a huge WVU Mountaineer fan, NASCAR races and was a lover of music, especially rock -n- roll from the 1970's. He also was employed as a D.J. for many years.
Surviving is his son, T. Zachary Davis of College Park, MD; two sisters, Leslie Davis of Bowie, MD and Kelli Jennings of Keyser; a brother, John Davis of Keyser; a nephew, Levi Ebert of Keyser; his stepmother, Peggy Davis and her daughters, Teri Grigsby and Sheri Huddleson, all of Oviedo, FL, several aunts and uncles and many cousins.
At Scott's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Inurnment will be in the Queen's Point Cemetery, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Moose Charities, 155 S, North International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Scott's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.