Cynthia Virginia Jones
1949 - 2020
Cynthia Virginia Jones

July 27, 1949 - September 6, 2020

Cynthia Virginia Jones, age 71, of Broadway, Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.

Mrs. Jones was born in Richmond, Virginia, on July 27, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Bernice Evelyn Curley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Lawrence and two husbands, Jerry Pannell and Larry Jones.

She is survived by three sisters, Rose Mary Collins, Patricia Jones (Donnie), and Judy Turner (Larry). She also leaves behind three children, Mary Dovel (Brad) of Broadway, Rob Hudgins (Dawn) of Barboursville, and Samantha Hudgins (Jimmy Chisholm) of Scottsville; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; an aunt, Ruth Jenkins, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends.

Through the years Mrs. Jones worked in the hospitality industry and before moving from Charlottesville Virginia. Mrs. Jones was employed as a Unit Secretary at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., at King's Harbor Christian Fellowship, 611 Gibbons Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to RMH Foundation Palliative Care, 2010 Health Campus Drive Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com, you can also share condolences on her Facebook account: Cindi Jones.

Published in The News Virginian on Sep. 22, 2020.
