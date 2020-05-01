Anthony Ross "Tony" Ferguson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Ross Ferguson, 58, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Piketon Nursing Center. He was born March 26, 1962, in Washington Court House, Ohio, son of the late Don Ferguson and Kathy Oyer and husband Larry of Waverly. On June 13, 1990, he was united in marriage to Rhonda Lynn Shear Ferguson who preceded him in death on August 2, 2008. In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by a son, Justin Ferguson of Piketon; a granddaughter, Cali Ferguson; three brothers, Bryan Ferguson and wife Mary of Baltimore, Maryland, Rodney Ferguson and wife Tierra of Waverly and Donald Ferguson and wife Wendi of Lucasville; two step sisters, Angie Noon and husband James, and Tish Wolfer and husband Eric; and a step brother, Tuffy Oyer. He was preceded in death by his father, wife, a son, Aaron Adkins, grandmother, Goldie Ferguson, and grandparents, Ross and Francis Claytor.
Tony worked construction for Complete General and was a Waverly High School graduate class of 1979.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road in Waverly with Rev. Jon Black officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 1 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved