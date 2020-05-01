Anthony "Tony" Ross Ferguson, 58, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Piketon Nursing Center. He was born March 26, 1962, in Washington Court House, Ohio, son of the late Don Ferguson and Kathy Oyer and husband Larry of Waverly. On June 13, 1990, he was united in marriage to Rhonda Lynn Shear Ferguson who preceded him in death on August 2, 2008. In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by a son, Justin Ferguson of Piketon; a granddaughter, Cali Ferguson; three brothers, Bryan Ferguson and wife Mary of Baltimore, Maryland, Rodney Ferguson and wife Tierra of Waverly and Donald Ferguson and wife Wendi of Lucasville; two step sisters, Angie Noon and husband James, and Tish Wolfer and husband Eric; and a step brother, Tuffy Oyer. He was preceded in death by his father, wife, a son, Aaron Adkins, grandmother, Goldie Ferguson, and grandparents, Ross and Francis Claytor.Tony worked construction for Complete General and was a Waverly High School graduate class of 1979.Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road in Waverly with Rev. Jon Black officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.