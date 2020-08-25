Nancy Jane Rosetta Lawson Wondal, age 79, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born July 23, 1941, in Waverly, Ohio, a daughter of Andrew and Pauline (Johnson) Lawson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Andrew Lawson and her son Ronald Lee "R.L." Smith Jr. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Dennis P. Wondal, who passed away January 18, 2020. She is survived by daughters Ronda (Ladd) Clemmons of Waverly, Ohio, and Dawn Boyce of Columbus, Ohio, step-daughters, Michelle Hill of Waverly, Ohio, and Melissa (Chris) Unrue of Manassas, Virginia, one step-son, Chip Wondal of Columbus, Ohio, brothers Jeffrey "Jeff" Lawson of Greenville, Ohio, Durbin (Rita) Lawson of Huston, Ohio, and Kenny (Gina) Lawson of Greenville, Ohio, twelve grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.Nancy adored her two dogs, Rocky and Rosie, and loved spending time with grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and reading.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed.Cox Burkitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.