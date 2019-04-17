Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rex passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. He was born on a farm in Fountain Green, IL, the son of William Ivan and Mabel (Brooks) Moore, and brother of 3 siblings.Rex had a life-long love of driving trucks, beginning to drive them on the farm at age 15, and continuing as an over-the-road truck driver for 37 years. One of his proudest accomplishments was earning the Personal Safety Award for driving 3 million miles, accident-free; a rare accomplishment among professional truck drivers.Rex was a patriot and member of the Greatest Generation. At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to join the fight during World War II . He served as boatswain's mate first class on LSTs, supporting amphibious operations throughout the Mediterranean theaters of North Africa, Italy, and southern France.Among family and friends, Rex was known as the fix-it man. Given his knowledge of all things trucking-related, he could fix anything mechanical and was often called on to do so. Rex was also known for his dry sense of humor, wit, charm, strength, gentle nature, and generosity. He loved to help others. This love was demonstrated over the years by working with the Boy Scouts; volunteering on mission projects including working in Haiti to provide clean water; housing a troubled teenager (with his wife, Jean) and mentoring her for 1 year; and volunteering at several United Methodist churches where he was a member. In his later years, Rex also volunteered at local hospitals and helped local farmers haul corn each Fall to Illinois river storage silos.Throughout his life, Rex was an avid reader and knowledgeable student of history. His other hobbies included boating, swimming, and flying planes. At age 54, he received his pilot's license. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.Rex is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Ann (Noland); son, Chris (Karen); grandsons, Ryan (Christina) and Grant (Erin); and four great-grandchildren: Emma, Landon, Claire, and Hudson. He is predeceased by his sisters, Jean Ann Sharpe and Marge Bulinski, and his brother, Tom.Services will be held Saturday, 4/27/2019 at 1:00 P.M. a visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until time of service at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park, IL 61115.

