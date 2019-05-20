Rosti passed away on May 15, 2019 in Glendale, AZ in Hospice of the Valley Thunderbird at the age of 86 years old. He was born on March 23, 1933 in the City of Zlin, located in the Czech Republic, to the parents of Robert and Marie Hruzek.

Rosti attended a University in the Czech Republic and then served as a member of the Czech Republic Air Force from 1955-1957.

Rosti moved to the United States in 1969 where he worked as a Chemist until 1995.

In 1984 Rosti Married Gerlinde Hauser and they moved to Arizona in 1997 from Franklin, WI.

Rosti is survived by his wife, Gerlinde; step-daughters: Rose Ohlin of Glendale, AZ, Eileen Kilsdonk (Gary) of Sun City West, AZ, Patricia Luebke of Franklin, WI; and his step-son, Michael Shannon of McMinnville, OR.



