Chesapeake City, Md. - Alexander "Sandy" Slater, III died June 13, 2019.

Sandy was born on Sept. 24, 1934 in Chester, Pa., son of the late Alexander Slater, Jr. and Lena Gallan Slater. He enlisted in the U.S.

Sandy was a season ticket holder at the U of D for Basketball and Football. He had a lifelong love for family and friends, including many warm memories of summers spent at family homes in Hacks Point, Betterton, Hazelmoor and the cottage that he proudly built for his family in Hollywood Beach, Md. He loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and owned many boats over the years, but his pride and joy was his custom built boat "Miss Angela".

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Strohm Slater in 2018.

Sandy is survived by his daughters, Susan Baker (Dave) of Smyrna and Sandra Edwards (Gilbert) of Chesapeake City, Md.; a sister, Elsie Slater of Chestertown, Md.; four grandchildren, Paul Cartanza, Jr. (Kerin), Angela Wilson (Charles), Jeffrey Edwards (Brenna) and Kyle Edwards; four great grandchildren, Taylor Cartanza, Colton Cartanza, Hayden Wilson and Easton Wilson; and many very special nieces and nephews.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad we love you!"

Services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Sandy's memory to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.





