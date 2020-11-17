Ann Chambers, 87
FREDERICA, Del. - Ann Chambers passed away on November 13, 2020.
Ann was born to the late Walter & Mariam Moore. She graduated from Felton High School and obtained a degree in teaching from University of Delaware in 1955.
Ann taught school for over 30 years. She taught fourth grade at Lake Forest North in Felton for many years and later in her career she taught Kindergarten at Lake Forest South in Harrington. Her years teaching were some of the happiest times in her life. She made many friends through teaching and often spoke of the staff and students and how they impacted her in the best way.
In addition to her parents; Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Moore; and by her husband of 28 years, William Clifton Chambers.
She is survived by her sons, Scott of Frederica, Del. and Tom in Chicago, Ill.; her grandson, Camryn who she adored; and by her buddy and companion, Walter the cat.
Ann was very lucky to have many great friends among them, Kathleen Woikoski and her son Michael who both were a great support to her and her family. Her sons are very thankful to all who assisted their mother throughout her life.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Ann will be private. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com
. The family looks forward to celebrating Ann's life at a time where all can attend.
Donations in Ann's name may be made to the Felton Alumni Association, PO Box 802, Felton, DE 19943
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.