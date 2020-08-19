Carol K. Baker, 78

HARRINGTON - Carol Kay Baker peacefully passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pa. She was born in Pemburton, W.Va. to the late John Crawford and Virginia Bair.

The fifth of six sisters born during the World War II era, Carol was always on the go. Although she was second to youngest, Carol was the first of the girls to get a Drivers License, and she drove her sisters everywhere. Upon graduating from North East High School of Cecil County, Md., Carol landed a job with the local newspaper. That job lead to a career at the Delaware State News where she did "oh, everything" as Carol put it. She had a passion for photography, especially nature, and was content to be behind the lens rather than in front of it. In the late 70's, Carol's adventurous spirit lead her to pursue a Pilot Certificate. She completed her First Solo Flight at Sussex County Airport on October 6, 1979 in a Cherokee 140.

In January 1988, Carol married the love of her life, Alan Baker. They spent much of their time outdoors, Carol tending to her beautiful flower beds and Alan in his impressive vegetable garden, always sharing the fruits of their labor with family, friends, and neighbors. They were happily married for decades to follow.

Carol will be remembered as a kind-hearted person who loved animals, nature, antiques, cooking, and living life to its fullest.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 26 years, Kenneth "Alan" Baker, Sr.; and sisters, Sandra Chanault, Helen Travigla, and Anne Moore.

Survivors include sisters, Donna Walters of Canyon Country, Calif. and Lenora Brumell of Oxford, Pa.; brother-in-law, Robert L. Moore of Frederica; nephew, Jerry and his wife Cathie, along with Avery, the sweet Pomeranian who was the apple of Carol's eye.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by Monti Rago Funeral Home, Inc., Philadelphia, Pa.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store