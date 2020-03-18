Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Ho. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Ho was born Feb. 16, 1945 in China to the late General Lee Ju Ho and Irene Hwang Ho. Early in his life the family fled to Brazil and in 1964 he moved to the United States, where he earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech (Class of '69).

Mr. Ho moved to Delaware and worked for Delaware Department of Transportation for 30 years where he retired as the Central District Engineer. After his retirement, he worked for Prince Georges County, Md. as an Associate Director, for ten additional years before fully retiring. Dennis enjoyed golf, cruising, watching the Hokies and Philadelphia sports, but especially spending time with his granddaughters, Julia and Kaitlyn.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Ho (Lin) of Dover; children, Stephanie Ho-Nicholson and her husband Kevin of Charlotte, N.C. and Dion Ho and his wife Kimberly of Freeland, Md.; brothers, David Ho and his wife Jennifer of New York, N.Y. and Eddie Ho and his wife Grace of Windermere, Fla.; sister, Daisy Hsu and her husband Carl of Landenburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Julia and Kaitlyn Ho; nephew and many nieces.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at



DOVER - Dennis Ho passed away, March 16, 2020.Mr. Ho was born Feb. 16, 1945 in China to the late General Lee Ju Ho and Irene Hwang Ho. Early in his life the family fled to Brazil and in 1964 he moved to the United States, where he earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech (Class of '69).Mr. Ho moved to Delaware and worked for Delaware Department of Transportation for 30 years where he retired as the Central District Engineer. After his retirement, he worked for Prince Georges County, Md. as an Associate Director, for ten additional years before fully retiring. Dennis enjoyed golf, cruising, watching the Hokies and Philadelphia sports, but especially spending time with his granddaughters, Julia and Kaitlyn.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Ho (Lin) of Dover; children, Stephanie Ho-Nicholson and her husband Kevin of Charlotte, N.C. and Dion Ho and his wife Kimberly of Freeland, Md.; brothers, David Ho and his wife Jennifer of New York, N.Y. and Eddie Ho and his wife Grace of Windermere, Fla.; sister, Daisy Hsu and her husband Carl of Landenburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Julia and Kaitlyn Ho; nephew and many nieces.Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close