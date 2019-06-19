Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Franklin Lineweaver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Donald Franklin Lineweaver passed peacefully to be with his Lord and his wife on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Donald was born in Woodstock, Va. to his parents, Joseph Franklin Lineweaver and Blanche Irene Kibler Lineweaver on Feb. 20, 1931. He was the 2nd of 14 children. He grew up in Edinburg, Woodstock and Mt. Jackson areas of Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. After attending school and graduating from Tripplett High School, Mt. Jackson, Va. in 1949, he soon after moved to Federalsburg, Md.

In 1950 he began his life-long career with the E. I. DuPont & Nemours Co. in Seaford and on July 30, 1950 he married Dorothy Eleanor Kagey from Mt. Jackson, Va., his wife of 47 years. The then moved to Seaford and began their family.

Donald continued his DuPont career and retired on May 1, 1985, after 35 years and 6 months of employment. He held many positions at the plant, but was proudest of his time as Sargeant in the Guard House, when he retired.

Donald was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Seaford where he served on several committees, namely the Food Shelf and making tapes of the services and delivering them to the shut-in members of the church. His pride and joy each year were his fruit trees and vegetable gardens. He loved the outdoors: gardening, hunting, fishing & crabbing. He was a strong man in his faith and in loving and caring for his immediate family as well as his extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife on Nov. 19, 1997. Sisters: Audrey Trombley, Reba Lineweaver Foster, Nellie Baker, Margie Kagey and Ruth Grandstaff. Brothers: Stanley Lineweaver and Myron "Duke" Lineweaver. His mother and father-in-law, Melvin Lee and Beulah Hansberger Kagey.

He is survived by six children, Thomas Lineweaver, Debra Lineweaver, Cheryl Costanzo, Richard Lineweaver and Lori Dean all of Seaford, and Deanna Culley of Delmar. Also, a son-in-law, Tim Dean, who Donald thought of as a son. Donald also leaves 6 grandchildren: Amanda Lineweaver, Daphne Lyons Coulbourn (Scott Trice), Michael Culley, Dewayne Culley, Kimberly Stewart and Jayna Lineweaver; 11 great-grandchildren, Larry (Katie), Robert (Macey) and Nicholas (Kylie) Coulbourn; Dylan, Carolina and Dakota Culley; Jay Cathcart and Caleigh and Cole Stewart; Ava and Madison Culley; seven great-great-grandchildren, Melanie, Tommy, Albrie and Peyton Coulbourn; Allie & Hazel Coulbourn and Bailee Haldman. Brothers: Emmitt Lineweaver and Alger Lineweaver and sisters: Edna Rich, Hilda Specht, Helen Hughes and Mazie Halterman.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 315 N. Shipley St., Seaford, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Oak Grove Rd. Seaford. Rev. David F. Nuss officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 315 N. Shipley St, Seaford, DE 19973. Or the , Delaware Valley Chapter, c/o Delores Timmons, 715 E. King St, Seaford, DE 19973.

To leave a condolence visit





SEAFORD - Donald Franklin Lineweaver passed peacefully to be with his Lord and his wife on Monday, June 17, 2019.Donald was born in Woodstock, Va. to his parents, Joseph Franklin Lineweaver and Blanche Irene Kibler Lineweaver on Feb. 20, 1931. He was the 2nd of 14 children. He grew up in Edinburg, Woodstock and Mt. Jackson areas of Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. After attending school and graduating from Tripplett High School, Mt. Jackson, Va. in 1949, he soon after moved to Federalsburg, Md.In 1950 he began his life-long career with the E. I. DuPont & Nemours Co. in Seaford and on July 30, 1950 he married Dorothy Eleanor Kagey from Mt. Jackson, Va., his wife of 47 years. The then moved to Seaford and began their family.Donald continued his DuPont career and retired on May 1, 1985, after 35 years and 6 months of employment. He held many positions at the plant, but was proudest of his time as Sargeant in the Guard House, when he retired.Donald was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Seaford where he served on several committees, namely the Food Shelf and making tapes of the services and delivering them to the shut-in members of the church. His pride and joy each year were his fruit trees and vegetable gardens. He loved the outdoors: gardening, hunting, fishing & crabbing. He was a strong man in his faith and in loving and caring for his immediate family as well as his extended family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife on Nov. 19, 1997. Sisters: Audrey Trombley, Reba Lineweaver Foster, Nellie Baker, Margie Kagey and Ruth Grandstaff. Brothers: Stanley Lineweaver and Myron "Duke" Lineweaver. His mother and father-in-law, Melvin Lee and Beulah Hansberger Kagey.He is survived by six children, Thomas Lineweaver, Debra Lineweaver, Cheryl Costanzo, Richard Lineweaver and Lori Dean all of Seaford, and Deanna Culley of Delmar. Also, a son-in-law, Tim Dean, who Donald thought of as a son. Donald also leaves 6 grandchildren: Amanda Lineweaver, Daphne Lyons Coulbourn (Scott Trice), Michael Culley, Dewayne Culley, Kimberly Stewart and Jayna Lineweaver; 11 great-grandchildren, Larry (Katie), Robert (Macey) and Nicholas (Kylie) Coulbourn; Dylan, Carolina and Dakota Culley; Jay Cathcart and Caleigh and Cole Stewart; Ava and Madison Culley; seven great-great-grandchildren, Melanie, Tommy, Albrie and Peyton Coulbourn; Allie & Hazel Coulbourn and Bailee Haldman. Brothers: Emmitt Lineweaver and Alger Lineweaver and sisters: Edna Rich, Hilda Specht, Helen Hughes and Mazie Halterman.Funeral Services will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 315 N. Shipley St., Seaford, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Oak Grove Rd. Seaford. Rev. David F. Nuss officiating.In lieu of flowers contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 315 N. Shipley St, Seaford, DE 19973. Or the , Delaware Valley Chapter, c/o Delores Timmons, 715 E. King St, Seaford, DE 19973.To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.