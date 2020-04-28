George Tinley Davis of Wilmington, N.C. transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after succumbing to heart failure. He was born in Millsboro, Del. on Dec. 21, 1955 to Walter Davis, Sr. and Mary F. Ames Davis who both preceded him in death.
He was the husband of Angela Ryder Davis, and they shared 25 years of marriage. George attended school in Millsboro, Del. He loved life and he loved people.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Angela Davis of Wilmington, N.C.; three sons, Troy Bolden, Tony Deshawn Sample, Jonathan Sample all of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Desiree Sample, (Millsboro, Del.), Jasmine Sample (Denton, Md.); two stepdaughters, Dominique Jones (Byron) Mt. Dora, Fla., Danielle Belle (Donald Taylor) Milford, Del.; one brother, Walter Davis, Jr. (Georgetown, Del.); four sisters, Marvella Davis (Bridgeville, Del.), Shelia Boone (Joseph), Greenville, N.C., Louise Jones (Johnny), Bridgeville, Del., Mona Showell (Kover), Seaford, Del; mother-in-law, Sandra L. Ryder (Dover, Del); brothers-in-law, Morris Ryder, Jr., John V. Ryder of Dover, Del., Marc A Ryder (Virginia); Sisters-in-law, Carmen M. Ryder, and Donna E. Ryder of Dover, Del.; fifteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
One brother, Tony L. Davis preceded him in death.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 28, 2020