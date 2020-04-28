Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Tinley Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Tinley Davis of Wilmington, N.C. transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after succumbing to heart failure. He was born in Millsboro, Del. on Dec. 21, 1955 to Walter Davis, Sr. and Mary F. Ames Davis who both preceded him in death.

He was the husband of Angela Ryder Davis, and they shared 25 years of marriage. George attended school in Millsboro, Del. He loved life and he loved people.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Angela Davis of Wilmington, N.C.; three sons, Troy Bolden, Tony Deshawn Sample, Jonathan Sample all of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Desiree Sample, (Millsboro, Del.), Jasmine Sample (Denton, Md.); two stepdaughters, Dominique Jones (Byron) Mt. Dora, Fla., Danielle Belle (Donald Taylor) Milford, Del.; one brother, Walter Davis, Jr. (Georgetown, Del.); four sisters, Marvella Davis (Bridgeville, Del.), Shelia Boone (Joseph), Greenville, N.C., Louise Jones (Johnny), Bridgeville, Del., Mona Showell (Kover), Seaford, Del; mother-in-law, Sandra L. Ryder (Dover, Del); brothers-in-law, Morris Ryder, Jr., John V. Ryder of Dover, Del., Marc A Ryder (Virginia); Sisters-in-law, Carmen M. Ryder, and Donna E. Ryder of Dover, Del.; fifteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

One brother, Tony L. Davis preceded him in death.





George Tinley Davis of Wilmington, N.C. transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after succumbing to heart failure. He was born in Millsboro, Del. on Dec. 21, 1955 to Walter Davis, Sr. and Mary F. Ames Davis who both preceded him in death.He was the husband of Angela Ryder Davis, and they shared 25 years of marriage. George attended school in Millsboro, Del. He loved life and he loved people.He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Angela Davis of Wilmington, N.C.; three sons, Troy Bolden, Tony Deshawn Sample, Jonathan Sample all of Millsboro, Del.; two daughters, Desiree Sample, (Millsboro, Del.), Jasmine Sample (Denton, Md.); two stepdaughters, Dominique Jones (Byron) Mt. Dora, Fla., Danielle Belle (Donald Taylor) Milford, Del.; one brother, Walter Davis, Jr. (Georgetown, Del.); four sisters, Marvella Davis (Bridgeville, Del.), Shelia Boone (Joseph), Greenville, N.C., Louise Jones (Johnny), Bridgeville, Del., Mona Showell (Kover), Seaford, Del; mother-in-law, Sandra L. Ryder (Dover, Del); brothers-in-law, Morris Ryder, Jr., John V. Ryder of Dover, Del., Marc A Ryder (Virginia); Sisters-in-law, Carmen M. Ryder, and Donna E. Ryder of Dover, Del.; fifteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.One brother, Tony L. Davis preceded him in death. Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close