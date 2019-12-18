Henry A. Byler

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home,
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
at the home of Mervin Byler,
3010 Seven Hickories Road
Dover, DE
DOVER Henry A. Byler, Sr. of 584 Lynnbury Woods Road, Dover passed away peacefully at his own home.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alma Byler; three sons, Henry Jr. (Saloma) of Virginia, Omar (Ella) of Mich., John (Lucy), Del.; two daughters, Clara (Henry) Miller, and Sadie of the home, 20 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one grandson.
Funeral service will be at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the home of Mervin Byler, 3010 Seven Hickories Road, Dover, DE. Friends may call at the home, Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. Burial will be Thursday at Wiley's Cemetery, Dover, DE.
Arrangements are by Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 18, 2019
