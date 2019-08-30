HARTLY - Henry R. Troyer, born Dec. 25, 1981, died Aug. 28, 2019.

He was married to Elizabeth Miller April 27, 2005. They lived in matrimony 14 years, four months and one day.

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters, Melana Beth and Mary Grace; parents Roman and Matilda Troyer; six brothers and three sisters, Rhoda of Dover, Roy of Hartly, Fred (Judy) of Dover, Marvin (Lydiann) of Colorado, (Albert) Elsie of Iowa, Freeman (Miriam) of Hartly, Roman Jr. (Alma) of Kentucky, Ivan (Susan) of Dover, and Nancy of Dover; parents-in-law, John and Sarah Anne Miller; two brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law, (Eli) Fannie Mae of Dover, Eldon and Emma of Hartly, (Ivan) Katie Fern of Wyoming, (Harvey) Mary Lou of Dover, Andy (Clara Mae) of Dover, (Willis) Rose Anne of Dover, 28 nephews and 19 nieces, special friends, Eddie, Tina and Brooke Lynn Troyer. Preceded in death by both grandparents, one brother, two sisters, one Goddaughter and many friends.

Viewing will be at the family residence until the day of service.

Service will be 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Daniel Yoder's residence, 522 Rose Valley School Road, Dover.

Arrangements are by Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.



