She relocated to Dover in 1964 when her father was reassigned with General Foods. Jane graduated from Dover High School, class of 1969. She graduated from Delaware Technical Community College. She resided in Dover's Luther Towers and then Silver Lake Nursing Home. She was well-known for her electric wheelchair and her smiling and cheerful attitude.

Jane loved her family and always inquired about her many nieces and nephews. She was an avid camper visiting 30 states and Canada with her family. Her interests included American History focusing on Presidential history. She also was fond of Broadway musicals, John Wayne movies, and the Philadelphia Phillies. She liked to dress patriotically in red, white and blue clothing.

Jane was predeceased by her parents Harold R. Campbell (2009), Mary Lou Brown Campbell, (2011); brother, Robert W. Campbell (2005); and brother in law Richard Jones (2016). She is survived by her twin sister, Janet Campbell Jones, of Frederica, and younger sister, Sandra Campbell Allen (Joseph) of Manahawkin, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jane Campbell to the Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 South State Street, Dover, DE, 19901 or the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1757 Horsepond Rd., Dover, DE 19901.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current health issues.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at

